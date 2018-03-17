Germany based Tom Tailor plans major expansion in India

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Germany-based clothing brand Tom Tailor, that showcased a versatile collection at the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn/ Winter 2018 edition, has big expansion plans in India.

The brand is promoted in India by Inceptra Lifestyle and talking about the expansion plans, Devendra Gupta of the company told IANS: "It's good to be a part of this fashion gala and we are quite excited to be part of it."

"For us, it is very important to make people aware of Tom Tailor. We are already present in Gurugram, Saket. We are also about to open in Kolkata and other places. We want to make sure that location which we choose should be good location.

"Also we are going to be strong in terms of distribution. Soon we will be covering 46 cities in the country. We want to be relevant wherever we go so we want to make sure we have proper space," he added.

The brand showcased three themes at the fashion gala: Historic Romance, Boss Girl, Rock and Frock.

The Historic Romance collection was the perfect reflection of this emotional state, playful, easy and romantic, the collection celebrated Indian summer. The Boss Girl talked about the woman of today. There were various looks to be dressed perfect for all occasions.

Lastly, the Rock and Folk collection was a combination of romance and rock, it plays with breaking rules.

