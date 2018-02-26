Germany-based Tom Tailor to showcase at AIFW Autumn Winter '18

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Germany-based clothing brand Tom Tailor has announced its association with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) to showcase at the Autumn/Winter'18 edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) that will be held from March 14 till March 18.

Tom Tailor, the brand that is promoted in India by Inceptra Lifestyle, aims to showcase its versatile collection at the upcoming gala that will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Tom Tailor was started in Hamburg, almost 60 years ago, and for this autumn, they have introduced a playful, easy and romantic line.

FDCI President Sunil Sethi said: "We believe in offering the best and this is just one initiative in that direction. Tom Tailor offers value-for-money in a price conscious market like India and recently supermodel Naomi Campbell also designed a line for them.

"The company is on an expansion plan and, in the future, there will be much such collaboration with icons from the worlds of fashion and music."

--IANS

nv/dg