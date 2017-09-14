Gift right this festive season

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Festivities are round the corner and it presents an excellent opportunity to buy gifts. From collectibles, eco-friendly products to fitness gear, take your best pick.

Lucas Johnson, Global Brand Manager of Zippo; Rakesh Kaul, President, Consumer Products Division, HSIL Limited and Ballantine's spokesperson at Pernod Ricard India list down the perfect gifts that can show how much you love them.

* Alcoholic beverages are swiftly gaining popularity among gifting options in India. A lot of alcoholic brands create special festive offerings for the season to make the gift more exciting and appealing. Scotch whisky has subtle undertones. Couple your spirit brand with these underlying flavors - fruits, honey, dark or milk chocolates.

* Collectibles make great gifts. Lighters are one such collectible item which has a great number of takers. Windproof lighters with intricate detailing and customizable finish make for great gifts for collectors.

* Room air purifier for a cleaner environment. In the day and age of worsening pollution, air purifiers are becoming a necessity rather than a luxury - making for a great gift for loved ones. Room air purifiers can ensure a healthy living for your loved ones once the pollution peaks around Diwali.

* Trendy eyewear are in trends too. Gone are the days when purchasing eyewear meant restricting yourself to only designer products that were exorbitantly priced. Today, we have high street brands coming out with affordable, yet chic sunglasses and reading glasses that also make for perfect gifting options.

* Fitness gear can be another option. Health and fitness gadgets are some of the hottest items on the market right now. You can choose from tracking gadgets to funky watches and even yoga mats, as gifts for your loved ones and help them get back on their fitness routine post Diwali binge.

