Girls are not meant to stay at home: Actress Diana Khan

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Diana Khan, who plays a kabaddi champion in her upcoming film "Kabaddi", says acting in a sports film is a double-edged sword for a newcomer.

The movie dwells on women empowerment through sports.

Its story is set in Rajasthan, where female foeticide is prevalent.

According to Diana, the female protagonist of the film will inspire many young girls of rural India to achieve their dreams.

"This film establishes the fact that girls are not meant to stay in the home and should be given an opportunity so that they can be as successful as a boy, because we are equal. While the positive side is that many progressive families are supportive towards their girl child, the regressive patriarchal society always tries to clip their wings," Diana told IANS.

The actress not only has gone through extensive training for the movie, but has also started liking the game of kabaddi.

"Kabaddi" revolves around a girl Vasundhara, who is disowned by her parents after her birth on the demand of her grandmother who believes girls are a burden on the family. The girl is found in an open field by a couple who adopts and raises the child as their own. An aspirational father raises her to become a kabaddi player and she eventually becomes a national level champion.

"I started liking the game kabaddi after the film. I think in the last few years, girls are doing really great in sports. This only proves how capable we are. You know, when the script came to me, I was quite doubtful about if I will be able to play kabaddi because from my childhood, I am not so much into sports and never played the game before. In two months of extensive training, I understood how capable I am," she said.

Having started her career in television with the show "Gumrah - End Of Innocence" (2013), the actress made her debut in Bollywood in Sunny Deol starrer "Ghayal Once Again".

"Kabaddi" is her first film as a female lead.

Asked if she is feeling the pressure of carrying a film on her shoulders, Diana said: "Yes, there is a pressure, but I am confident. Yes, a sports film is a tricky thing... If it works, it's great. Usually, newcomers like us, get first break in Hindi cinema with love stories.

"But I am thankful to the maker of the film for giving me the opportunity to tell the story. This film has given me the opportunity to work on my acting skills as well as physical strength."

Directed by S.P. Nimbawat and produced by Hariom Sharma, the film "Kabaddi" is releasing on January 5.

