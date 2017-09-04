Get a glimpse of celebrity homes with Design HQ

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) A new television show will let Bollywood fans get a glimpse of homes of their favourite celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes.

FOX Life channel is ready to take on the home décor and interior space with its new show "Design HQ" with architect and interior designer Ashiesh Shah.

The show, which will go on air from Thursday, will afford its viewers a never-seen-before inside access into the homes of celebrities including Sussanne Khan and designer Masaba Gupta, read a statement.

"Design HQ" will reveal personalised design inspiration behind celebrity home interiors along with some candid, fun conversations with Ashiesh on all-things-design and more.

Talking about the concept, Shruti Takulia, Creative Director, India Productions, Fox Networks Group, said: "With 'Design HQ', we bring forth a new facet of lifestyle -- design and home decor -- for our aesthetically inclined viewers; a natural extension of the channel's already broad lifestyle bouquet spanning food, travel and fashion."

"From Hrithik Roshan talking about his vending machine to Aditya Roy Kapoor's confession about his ambient bachelor pad, or Pernia Qureshi's penchant of having various shades of white and mirrors in her house to a quirky rickshaw installation at A.D. and Sabina Singh's abode -- 'Design HQ' is all about revealing design stories coming straight from celebrity homes."

--IANS

nv/rb/dg