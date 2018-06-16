Global education making difference to Indian design schools: Manish Malhotra

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Ace designer Manish Malhotra, who is one of the chief mentors at the London School of Trends, says that global education is making a huge difference to all the design schools of India.

"It is making a difference overall not just to the design schools. Thanks to global education, global awareness the world is getting far more closer. Social media, travel and interactions with one another is playing a key role to make this happen," he told IANS in a statement.

"The diversity and the demographics of everything is making the world come closer," added Malhotra who has over 25 years of experience in styling up for Bollywood movies and has dressed the best in the glamour business.

London School of Trends offers an international Fashion and Interior Design curriculum curated and taught by globally renowned academics and industry leaders.

They have a global presence with campuses in New York, Los Angeles, New Delhi and Mumbai. In India, they have Malhotra along with Producer-author Twinkle Khanna as their chief mentors for fashion and interior design, respectively.

