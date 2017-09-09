Gold first poster: Akshay Kumar rings in his 50th birthday by turning Gold

On his birthday today, superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Gold.

Basking in the blockbuster success of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Gold, a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh. As a surprise treat for fans, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look poster on Twitter on his birthday today.

He wrote, "Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here's the poster of a film close to my heart."

Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here's the poster of a film close to my❤ pic.twitter.com/TQiaYkbWXs

- Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2017

Gold will tell the story of the Indian hockey team, led by Kishen Lal, which won the country's first Olympic medal as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th London Olympiad.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold, which will also feature Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh, is scheduled to release on Independence Day next year.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Padman, which is being directed by R Balki. He awaits the release of the most anticipated Indian film, 2.0, in which he plays an ornithologist Dr. Richard. Recently, Akshay signed the Hindi remake of the Ajith-starrer Veeram, which is tentatively titled Land Of Lungi.

