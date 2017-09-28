'Golmaal Again' cast to spread word about tiger conservation

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The team of "Golmaal Again", apart from Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati, will sensitise people about the need for tiger conservation.

Rohit Shetty, director of "Golmaal Again", and the film's actors Ajay Devgan and Parineeti Chopra have come on board for "Mission Big Cat", a new season of programming dedicated to big cats, including lions, leopards and tigers. It begins on October 2.

The celebrities will feature in a campaign for the programme.

Zulfia Waris, Vice President - Premium and Digital Networks, Discovery Communications India, said: "'Mission Big Cat' is a not just a programming line-up, it is an attempt to make people understand how big cats live and how we can save them. We will showcase programming that enlightens viewers about the behaviour, predatory skills, family life and issues related to conservation of big cats."

The six-week-long programming line-up, which ends on November 12, includes titles such as 'Snow Leopards of Ladakh', 'Looking for Sultan', 'Decoding the Man-Eater of Sundarbans', 'Amur Tiger', 'Cheetahs against all odds', 'White Lions Born Wild' and 'Last Lion of Liuwa'.

--IANS

rb/dg