A good story always connects with audience: Bhushan Kumar

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood producer and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, whose films "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Raid" have drawn audiences this year, says a good story will always get footfalls.

Last year, the banner had successful films like "Hindi Medium" and "Tumhaari Sulu". This year, "Hindi Medium" released in China to a huge response, and both "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Raid" have collections that have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark, read a statement.

"Whether it is the success of 'Hindi Medium' in China or 'Raid' doing such phenomenal business here, it only reinforces our belief that a good story is what connects with the audience. For us, the key decisions have been to pick stories that have a universal appeal. These are the fruits of those decisions and we are overwhelmed," Kumar said.

Varun touched by differently-abled couple's love story

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who will soon be seen in a unique love story titled "October", was touched by the romantic tale of a differently-abled couple.

Ishq FM's Romance in Rome contest highlighted the real-life love story of Nehal Thakkar and Anup Chandran, who met Varun and shared their compelling tale.

The two shared that they had met at a medical convention and realised that they both went through very similar accidents at the same spot -- Palm Beach Road in New Bombay, in a car of the same make and model, but only three years apart. They got married after dating for seven years. Interestingly, the couple's birth dates also coincide.

Varun found their story "extraordinary".

"The story will keep inspiring people to continue loving, keep believing and keep spreading positivity," said the actor, whose film will release on Friday.

Parineeti stresses on importance of health, hygiene

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is the face of a 'Behtar India' campaign, says spreading awareness on health and hygiene will go a long way in building a better world to live in.

Parineeti was at an event organised by DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited (DPLI) on Tuesday. The campaign, in its second year, supports the community to step forward and help itself in achieving better health, hygiene and environment standards.

The actress said in a statement: "It is important to spread the message of better health, hygiene and the importance of recycling within communities to make the world a better place to live in. It is a matter of great responsibility for me to take up this initiative and affect social change."

