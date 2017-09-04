Gowariker, Gauri Shinde to join India Film Project

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Popular filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowariker and Gauri Shinde will be part of panel discussions of the India Film Project festival here.

The fest's seventh edition will be held on September 30 and October 1 here.

Over 35,000 filmmakers are expected to get together to create over 1,700 films as a part of the festival. There will be also workshops, screenings and talks by experts from the film and digital entertainment industry.

As part of 'Conversations at the Festival', the fest will host varied conversations on topics like taking kitchen to web, music taking away the traffic and how brands are infatuated to web.

Director Shashank Khaitan and Shinde will hold discussion on changing dynamics in the Bollywood industry, and conversation with Ashutosh Gowariker on content in Bollywood.

There will be 'Only Much Lovable' featuring entertainment professionals Tanmay Bhatt, Ajay Nair and Vijay Nair and 'Everyone Struggles' -- a conversation with mythology author Devdutt Pattanaik and much more.

"There are several platforms for content consumers, but we have tried to create opportunity for content creators to interact, learn and network," Ritam Bhatnagar, Festival Director, India Film Project, said in a statement.

He added: "With increased availability of mobile phones and internet, the way and amount of content people are creating and consuming has increased drastically. India Film Project aims to encourage people to tell stories through their camera."

The festival will also witness India's first award for digital videos and content -- Best of Digital Awards.

Content is at the heart of the festival, thus attracting creators from across genres -- travel, wedding, lifestyle, fashion, culinary arts, comedy and more.

