Great to work with talent powerhouse Ranbir: Vaani Kapoor

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film "Shamshera", feels great to be working with a "powerhouse of talent".

"As an actor, it is great to be working with a powerhouse of talent like Ranbir, an individual who I truly admire for his talent and whose movies I have always loved watching as an audience," Vaani said in a statement.

The action adventure film, directed by Karan Malhotra, will see Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from the heartland of India.

"It is a compliment that Karan (Malhotra) saw the potential in me to portray this character. 'Shamshera' is a dream project and I feel blessed to have an opportunity to be a part of it and portray such a different and interesting character," she added.

The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises "jaw-dropping action sequences". It also stars Sanjay Dutt, who plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project.

"Shamshera" is set to go on floors end of 2018 and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.

--IANS

