Great time to be in music business: Vishal Dadlani

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Dadlani says the landscape of Indian music is changing with "lots of new artists and new styles" coming up.

"(There are) Lots of new artists, lots of new styles. It's wonderful. Right now it's a great time to be in the music business. Crowds turning up for shows, people coming to listen to original music, new ideas being appreciated, it's a wonderful thing," Dadlani told IANS.

Dadlani is seen on the judging panel of "Renault KWID presents The Stage 3", a music reality show for English singing talent in India.

He feels "shows like 'The Stage' will be instrumental in locating that star who represents India on the global pop scene".

"I think a large section of population in India does speak English. A lot of news is consumed in English, a lot of advertising is in English, a lot of media is English as well. So, I think there is a lot of hidden talent that performs at global level and I think it's wonderful that the show is giving such talent a space to excel," he added.

The show is aired on Colors Infinity.

--IANS

sug/rb