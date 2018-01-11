Guddiji is Mother India: Jayashree

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actress Jayashree Venkataramanan says veteran actress Guddi Maruti is like Mother India on the sets of "Hum Paanch Ab Aayega Asli Mazaa".

Jayashree, who essays Kajal Bhai in the show, said: "Guddiji is Mother India on the set of 'Hum Paanch Ab Aayega Asli Mazaa'. Right from teaching me melodious songs to being my pillow during shoot breaks, she is my companion."

"I cannot do without her. She is like the stress buster to all of us on the set and we are extremely happy with her entry in the show," added Jayashree.

The show is aired on Big Magic.

-*-

Big B smitten by young talent on reality shows

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says it amazes him to see how youngsters manage to sing and dance flawlessly on reality television shows.

On his blog, the actor wrote: "The family sits together to laugh and cheer as one appreciates the performances of some of the music kids on the tele. They are quite extraordinary and filled with the pride of the nation despite being away from it.

"How on earth do these kids move every single portion of their elastic bodies is a wonder by itself... Rapid strides, flaying arms, catching every possible beat and making it all look so simple... Quite, quite amazing."

He also turned contemplative, and wished "those years of the times when the body was equally supple and easy to mould, would return".

"Return not to relive the youth, but to be able to be a part of this generation and its thinking and astonishing mind," wrote Big B.

-*-

Bhanu committed to responsibilities: Shalini Khanna

Actress Shalini Khanna says her husband Bhanu Uday relates to the character from "Saam Daam Dand Bhed" and is extremely committed towards his responsibilities.

"Bhanu does relate to his reel character of the show. He can do anything for his family and whom he is really close to. When he sets his eye on something he wants to achieve or do, he will. He is extremely committed guy towards his responsibilities," Shalini said in a statement.

Shalini says she enjoys watching the show he features in.

"I find it very interesting and different from other shows. It has a political set-up... The entire cast is the strongest point in the show, apart from the writing and the direction," she said.

--IANS

dc/rb/dg