'Gulabjaam' opens in international markets

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) After opening in the United Arab Emirates, Marathi movie "Gulabjaam" has now found its way into the theatres in the US, Singapore, Germany and Switzerland.

Zee Studios International, the overseas distributor of the film, helped the film reach a wider audience through the release in the international markets on Friday.

The Sachin Kundalkar directorial is a food film, and revolves around how a London-based boy learns to cook in India.

"At Zee Studios International, we want to give each story the global platform it deserves," Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International, Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition, said in a statement.

"By releasing 'Gulabjaam' in unconventional territories like Singapore, Germany, Switzerland and the US where regional films aren't so common, we want more and more audience to connect with the content irrespective to the mode of language.

"We are delighted to continue delivering quality in our stories with each Indian film's release," she added.

It stars Siddharth Chandekar and Sonali Kulkarni.

--IANS

