'Gully Boy' will take Indian hip-hop to every street: Rapper Divine

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film "Gully Boy" will take Indian hip-hop to every street, village and home of our country, believes rapper Vivian Fernandes, who is known by his stage name Divine.

Hip-hop music has been featured in Bollywood "here and there but it is only now that Bollywood has taken notice of real underground hip-hop", he said.

"While it is the flavour of the season, it's the independent music scene that will have to provide that sustainable platform to rappers in India, like it did with me," Divine, who entered the the music industry in 2011, told IANS in an email interview.

Isn't it too early for someone to make a film inspired by him?

"I'm not sure if it's the right time for me, but I think it is the right time for hip-hop as the film will take Indian hip-hop to every street, village and home of our country," he said about the film, which will star Ranveer Singh.

What is the most interesting aspect of his life that he would want the world to see on the big screen?

"The film is only inspired by my story and is not a depiction of my life. My dream is that hip-hop becomes the number one genre in this country and I think this film could spark that culture shift," said the "Paintra" hitmaker.

He is known for rapping in Hindi. Is it because it has a greater impact on people in India?

"Since its beginning, hip-hop has always been a medium for people to express the realities and struggles of their lives. There are stories in the lyrics, and rapping in Hindi allows me to express myself better and tell the stories from my life and the streets," he said.

But he agrees that like all genres, hip-hop also has a commercial side.

"And then the'e's the underground side. We can't diss on that side (commercial) since it introduces the genre to a new audience but'I'm comfortable with the way I make music, which tells the real stories that people can relate to," said Divine, whose songs are mostly inspired by Mumbai and its streets.

"While my songs and lyrics are inspired by my life in Mumbai, there is a street (gully) in every city, town or village in India and'I'm sure there are people who can relate to my story and my music at some level."

Divine, who had collaborated with Indian-American rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari, feels it's always great to collaborate with artistes from other genres.

"I'm working on a material with some singers myself," he said.

He has just unveiled his new song "One side". The song got nearly 25,000 views in less than two hours since its release on Thursday.

