Guru Randhawa set for multi-city tour, loves performing live

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa is looking forward to set out on his multi-city tour in India.

Randhawa, who has a discography studded with hits like "Lahore", "High rated gabru", "Suit suit" and "Ban ja rani", will be touring as part of Bollyboom, a Bollywood Dance Music Property of Percept Live.

The Bollyboom Guru Randhawa India Tour will cover nine cities including Ahmedabad on May 26, Bhubaneswar on May 27, Indore on June 2, Mumbai on June 8, Pune on June 9, Kolkata on June 10, Lucknow on June 15, Surat on June 17 and Guwahati on August 5.

"It's been a great year for me with multiple number one hits. I love performing live and engaging with my fans on-ground," Randhawa said in a statement to IANS.

"The nine-city Bollyboom tour is one of the most extensive tours that I have done in recent times and I'm really looking forward to it. I'm expecting high level of energy and love from my fans and hope to make each show memorable. See you in your city soon," he added.

Manuj Agarwal, CEO - Percept Live, said: "The Bollyboom Tour with Randhawa will offer a unique and mesmerising taste of Bollywood Dance Music that's going to take this genre to the next level of the charts."

--IANS

sug/rb