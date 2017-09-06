H&M expands India presence

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Global fashion retailer H&M is expanding its presence in India with stores in Indore, Coimbatore and Amritsar.

The store in Indore will open on September 16 at Treasure Island Next, followed by Prozone Mall in Coimbatore on September 22 and at Mall of Amritsar on September 30, said a statement.

Presenting a selection of latest trends and timeless classics, H&M will offer women's, men's, teenagers' and children's apparels and accessories, footwear and lingerie.

The brand currently runs 17 stores across India.

