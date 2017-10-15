Had some life-changing moments with Kalam: Anupam Kher

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) On the 86th birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on Sunday, veteran actor Anupam Kher said that he feels blessed to have spent some life-changing experiences with him.

To celebrate Kalam's birth anniversary, Anupam shared a photograph on Twitter in which he can be seen receiving the Padma Shri -- the country's fourth highest civilian honour -- from Kalam.

"Feel blessed to have met and spend some life changing moments with honourable A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji. Remembering him on his birth anniversary," Anupam captioned the image.

Born on October 15, 1931, Kalam was President of India from July 25, 2002 till July 25, 2007.

Anupam, who can currently be seen onscreen in his maiden production venture "Ranchi Diaries", received the Padma Shri in 2004.

Surprised to see firecrackers being sold in Busan: Bhandarkar

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is currently in South Korea for the premiere of his short film "Mumbai Mist" at the Busan International Film Festival, was surprised to see firecrackers being sold in local markets there for Diwali.

Bhandarkar took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video in which locals in Busan can be seen buying firecrackers.

"Wow! Surprised to see firecrackers being sold for Diwali at local market in Busan, South Korea. Incredible India," Bhandarkar wrote alongside the video.

Featuring Annu Kapoor, "Mumbai Mist" is a part of "Where Has Time Gone", an anthology feature film showing five segments directed by five directors from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It explores the theme of time and love through their own perspective.

The film was premiered at the film festival on Saturday.

Father most precious person in my life: Jacqueline

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says her father Elroy Fernandez is the most precious person in her life.

Jacqueline, who can currently be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu in "Judwaa 2", shared a photograph on social media on Sunday in which she can be seen posing with her father.

"Can I have my turban back please? We only got one day together, but I always love seeing you daddy. The most precious person in my life," Jacqueline wrote alongside the image on Instagram.

The actress next has films like "Drive" and "Race 3" in her kitty.

