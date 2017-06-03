Hair care tips for kids

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) During summer holidays, parents need to take care of their child's hair. Good hygiene is important to prevent infections especially during the summer months. Tie your child's hair in clean plaits before they go to bed, suggest experts.

Ram Shukla, Senior Director-Research and Development at Johnson & Johnson, India and Indu Khosla, Pediatrician, have rolled out a few tips that could be followed by parents:

* Understand the difference between 0-3-year-old child's hair and a 3-10-year-old's hair and adult hair and accordingly use the right product.

Ideally a child's shampoo pH should be less than 5.5-6; as a pH level greater than 5.5 may increase the negative electrical charge of hair fibre surface resulting in friction between fibres and ultimately leading to cuticle damage and hair breakage.

* Tie your child's hair in clean plaits before they go to bed. Don't leave in any clip which can entangle in their hair and lead to hair fall.

* A mild, easy lather and non-irritating formula that deeply cleanses hair and scalp is ideal for your child's hair and scalp. Diluting harsh adult or family shampoos is not an option.

* Try and make sure the children play in the shade. Keep their hair covered when out.

* A common concern expressed by mothers is that shampoos may be harsh on a child's eyes, resulting in irritation and redness, and ultimately leading to an aversion to hair wash. Gentle tearless formula shampoo will make shampooing an easy fun activity for kids.

*Use products with natural extracts that moisturise root to tip leaving hair more manageable and easy to comb.

* Pay extra attention to what your children are eating. Increase their intake of fruits and water.

It is important that they have a balanced diet which contains adequate amount of proteins and vitamins. In an older child dry fruits like walnuts and almonds also ensure good hair.

