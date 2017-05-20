'Half Girlfriend' mints over Rs 10 crore on opening day

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer romantic drama "Half Girlfriend" has got off to a decent start at the box office by collecting Rs 10.27 crore on its opening day.

"We are ecstatic at this opening figure. 'Half Girlfriend' has not only managed to stand out with its immense hype and pre-buzz, but also recorded a fantastic opening of Rs 10.27 crore, in the face of the 'Baahubali' wave and the IPL match factor," Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz, the company that is distributing the film nationwide, said in a statement.

"The audiences have spoken and have thronged theatres giving the film a massive initial. 'Half Girlfriend' was the only film that had managed to stand out and has seen solid growth through the first day across centres," Hirawat added.

"Half Girlfriend", which released on Friday in 2500 screens across India, is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan's "Hindi Medium", which was in competition with "Half Girlfriend", has Rs 2.81 crore on its opening day.

Made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, "Hindi Medium" has already recovered Rs 15 crore from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.

--IANS

