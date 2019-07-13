Happy Birthday Harrison Ford: 7 Fun Facts About His Indiana Jones Films

American actor, Harrison Ford, who became a household name playing Han Solo in the Star Trek series and as the titular character in the Indiana Jones series, both cult classics, turns 77 on July 13.

The actor whose career of six decades includes several blockbusters including Apocalypse Now (1979), Presumed Innocent (1990), The Fugitive (1993) and the political action thriller Air Force One (1997), is perhaps best known among youngsters as the crime fighting adventurer Indiana Jones. As the actor celebrates his birthday, here's taking a look at a few fun facts about his Indiana Jones series.

Turns out the name Indiana came from George Lucas' dog, which was an Alaskan malamute names Indiana. The big, hairy pup was also the inspiration for Chewbacca from Star Wars.

In 1981, Harrison Ford was 39 years old when he debuted as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Four actors have portrayed Indiana Jones. On the big screen, Harrison Ford is the most familiar. River Phoenix cameos as teenaged Indy in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. For the 1992-93 ABC series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Sean Patrick Flannery donned the fedora to play Indiana from ages 17 to 21, while George Hall portrayed an elderly version of the character in the show’s wraparound segments.

The filmmakers’ first choice to portray Jones was actor and political activist, Peter Coyote, best known for portraying the kindly government scientist in E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial (1982).

Turns out, Ford was not the second choice either. After the studio rejected Coyote for not being a box office draw, Tom Selleck won the lead in Raiders. Fortunately for Harrison Ford, CBS refused to give Selleck the necessary time off from shooting his new hit series, Magnum, PI.

The chilled brains served from monkey skulls at a lavish Indian dinner in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom are actually a tasty mixture of custard and raspberry sauce.

When the Last Crusade released Harrison Ford was 47, while Sean Connery was 59—just twelve years older than the man playing his son.

