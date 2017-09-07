Harshvardhan Kapoor to play Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra: How sports biopics have fared so far

From Saina Nehwal to Abhinav Bindra, sportspersons continue to inspire Bollywood filmmakers. Their triumph in the face of overwhelming odds is not only lapped up by the audiences, but is also a favourite with critics.

The number of sports biopics currently in the pipeline proves that they are here to stay. While Harshvardhan Kapoor is gearing up to play Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Shraddha Kapoor will portray ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. There are also films on PV Sindhu, Murlikant Petkar, Deepa Malik and several others in the making.

Let us take a look at how earlier biopics on sportspersons have fared:

1. Dangal

Dangal is the story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan) and his struggle to make his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari (Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in the initial part of the film, and then, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra), world champions in the "manly" sport of wrestling. From a strapping wrestler to a greying middle-aged father, Aamir's portrayal of Mahavir earned him accolades. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film went on to become the highest grossing Bollywood film ever, and is still going strong in Hong Kong. Dangal is inching closer and closer to the Rs 2000-crore mark worldwide.

2. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Cricket is a religion in our country, and if a film is being made about one of the successful captains that the Indian cricket team has ever seen, you can rest assured that it will be a smashing hit. That is exactly what happened when Sushant Singh Rajput brought alive the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on celluloid. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2016, crossing the Rs 200-crore mark globally.

3. Azhar

