Harshvardhan Rane wraps up shooting for 'Paltan'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming war based film "Paltan".

Harshvardhan shared a photograph of his boots on Twitter on Sunday and wrote: "Last 50 days they have just been in mud, felt blood and kicked enemies, now they wait to be on the big screen. It's a wrap for 'Paltan'."

"Paltan" also features Luv Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary as part of the star cast.

"Paltan" will release in 2018.

Maniesh's 'wonderful experience' with Indian Women Hockey team

TV host-actor Maniesh Paul says he had a wonderful experience shooting with the India Women Hockey team for an upcoming project.

Maniesh shared a photograph along with the team members on Twitter on Monday.

"Wonderful experience shooting with the Indian Women Hockey team! So humble and super talent! Thanks for making India proud girls!" Maniesh captioned the image.

