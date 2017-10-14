'Hate Story 4' to release on March 2 next year

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela-starrer erotic thriller "Hate Story 4" will release in India on March 2, 2018.

"Hate will be back darker than ever. Hey guys 'Hate Story 4' releases 02.03.18. Grateful," Urvashi tweeted on Saturday.

Actress Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like "Daddy Cool Munde Fool" and "Tiger", will make her Bollywood debut with "Hate Story 4".

The Vishal Pandya directorial will also feature Karan Wahi, Sooraj Pancholi and Gurmeet Choudhary.

The shooting for the fourth instalment in the "Hate Story" franchise started in September in London.

--IANS

