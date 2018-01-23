We haven't taken care of our beaches as much as Australia has: Parineeti Chopra

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra unveiled her holiday videos in Australia and celebrated India's Republic Day and Australia Day on Tuesday.

During media interaction, the actress said that unfortunately India hasn't taken care of its beaches as much as Australia has.

"I will tell the truth. The water is there, the beach is there, but the Gold Coast is beautiful. Unfortunately, we haven't taken care of our beaches as much as Australia has," she said to the host's comment of how the venue looked like the Gold Coast in Queensland.

The videos feature a spectacular montage of iconic Aussie experience. In the films, Parineeti, can be seen cuddling a koala, learning to surf on the Gold Coast, getting a taste of Australia's freshest produce, enjoying a bird's eyeview of Surfers Paradise on the sky-point climb, spotting whales, watching the sunset over the Red Centre in Uluru and standing amid Brunce Munro's beautiful art installation, 'Field of Light'. One of the videos also features the actress sing for a background tune.

While reminiscing her memories of working with the team and on the video, Parineeeti said the project had somehow became a passion for her.

"As actors, we associate with many films, brands, and take up different jobs for different reasons. But Australia Tourism and the trips we do every year, the videos, somehow is just a passion project for me."

"Australia was one of the countries I wanted to visit since I was a child. I wanted to live there, study there. When I became an actor I never thought I will get the chance to be the ambassador for tourism for Australia," said 'Meri Pyari Bindu' actor.

Parineeti travelled to the country in 2017. She said she regretted not being able to enter the waters on the Gold Coast due to an injury then.

Asked what she would like to do on her next trip in April 2018, she said: "Hands-down scuba diving. Last year, we could not do it because of my foot; I wanted to but couldn't do so many things. As actors, we shoot on sets all the time and now I want to shoot underwater and I am really excited for it."

The actress is set to travel for another trip to Australia after she finishes a schedule for her next film 'Namaste London' in April.

