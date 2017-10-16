Head to toe, go for festive fashion

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The festive season is the time to play with fashion. Be mindful not just of your attire, but also your footwear and accessories, suggest experts.

Sheetal Kapoor, joint managing director of ethnic wear brand Shree - The Indian Avatar, which showcased its latest collections at the India Runway Week, suggests:

* Spice it up with fusion: Jazzing up your favourite kurta with a gown like a lehenga, or donning the stunning look of a lehenga saree, pant- style saree or even a gown-styled suit, is a sure shot winner to grab attention. Some must-haves include a crop top with traditional a skirt or a gown with dupatta.

* Go bonkers with colours: Adding a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit adds the perfect contrast of naughty-meets-nice. Silky green, blingy yellow, dusky hues, eye-popping shades of red and funky fuchsia are some bold colours of the season.

* No flimsy footwear: A footwear can either make you or break you. While flimsy footwear can torture your body in more ways than one, the right footwear can take your festive look a notch higher. With umpteen options like, kitten heels, block heels, chunky heels, wedges and flats to choose from; it is always advisable to pair your ethnic ensembles with something that is comfortable and complements your outfit.

* Bling is in: Set the bar high for your next cards party by keeping it traditional yet blingy with fabrics like sheer metallic, mirrored blouses or beady sequins tops with some lightweight block printed dresses, skirts, and kurtas. The elegance and enchanting charm of gold foil with block printing in floral and geometrical prints captivates the eye. Use of zari, sequins and stone work on block printing showcase the richness of festivals.

* Deck it up with accessories: Zardozi-embroidered clothes and potli bags, single traditional element piece like maang-tika, a heavy antique kundan earing or a layered up necklaces of various lengths add for a twisty accessorised look to your outfit.

Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Manager, Bata India, gives some tips for right shoes:

* Gold is the colour of the season. Stilettoes and T-strap heels in gold and metallic shades like bronze, pewter add a glam look to your festive ensemble. They go well with Anarkali suits and saris as gold amplifies both bright colours and muted shades.

* Footwear in bright colours like burgundy and navy in soft fabrics like velvet and suede are also in trend. They are perfect for a chic, smart look if your style is minimalistic, yet bold. You can opt for either chunky block heels, wedges or flat sandals with a little fringe detailing for a subtle celebration of fashion.

* Box clutches with embroidery or crystal detailing go well with ethnic attire, as they serve as a festive accessory without taking away from your look of the season. In case you want to opt for handbags, patent leather handbags with bright sheen suits well.

