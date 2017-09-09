Hema Malini constantly thinks out of the box: Ashutosh Gowarikar

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who attended Hema Malini's gala event "Synergy", says that the actress-politician constantly thinks out of the box.

Synergy is an Indo-Georgian Dance Fusion programme which was organised by Hema Malini on Friday in Mumbai.

Speaking about his experience, Gowariker said: "Hema Malini constantly thinks out of the box. She always comes out with lot of synergy and that's why I feel she named her unique programme as Synergy."

"She tries to mend two different art forms but this one is special because here she is collaborating with Georgian dancers. I have seen Georgian dancing style on YouTube so I am quite excited to see live performance of those dancers," he added.

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Gowariker, Govinda, Narmada Ahuja, Shiamak Davar, Roop Kumar Rathod, Suresh Wadkar, Rashmi Thackeray, Esha Deol with husband Bharat Thaktani, Ahana Deol with husband Vaibhav Vohra, Boney Kapoor, Terence Lewis, Ramesh Sippy and Kiran Juneja attended the event.

Speaking about the excitement for the show and Shah Rukh Khan presenting it, Hema Malini said, "I am feeling really happy that many people from the film industry have come for this programme. I am quite sure that people will appreciate this show because it's a different kind of fusion.

"We have invited almost 40 Georgian dancers and 30 artists from India. Shah Rukh is presenting the show and that is also the highlight of the programme."

Her daughter Esha Deol was also present at the event and she said that the show is a tribute to their grandmother Jaya Chakravarthy.

"This is something which we have been doing from past 12 years. It's a tribute to my grandmother, Jaya Chakravarthy so it was earlier named as 'Jaya Smriti' but this year it became 'Synergy' because we collaborated with Georgian dancers," she said.

Apart from Mumbai, this show will also be organised in New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata.

