'Hereditary' to open in India in June

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Ari Aster's horror film "Hereditary" will release in India on June 22.

PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, a statement to IANS said.

The film stars Toni Collette along with Alex Wolf, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne.

The film tells a harrowing story of a family tragedy that veers into the realm of the supernatural -- the Graham family starts to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother.

Even after she is gone, the matriarch still casts a dark shadow over the family, especially her teenage granddaughter, Charlie, whom she always had an unusual fascination with.

--IANS

sug/nn/vm