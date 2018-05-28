'Hereditary' to open in India in June

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Ari Aster's horror film "Hereditary" will release in India on June 22.

PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, a statement to IANS said.

The film stars Toni Collette along with Alex Wolf, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne.

The film tells a harrowing story of a family tragedy that veers into the realm of the supernatural -- the Graham family starts to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother.

Even after she is gone, the matriarch still casts a dark shadow over the family, especially her teenage granddaughter, Charlie, whom she always had an unusual fascination with.

--IANS

