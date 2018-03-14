'#HGStreet' fest to celebrate street art, sneaker culture

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Street culture and lifestyle festival '#HGStreet' by Homegrown here will give attendees a chance to enjoy local and international sneaker culture, hip-hop lifestyle, streetwear fashion, street art, skateboarding, music, food and more.

The first edition of the extravaganza will take place on Sunday at Dhan Mill Compound, Chattarpur.

It will also have Yassine Saidi, the global senior head of lifestyle at PUMA, Futura --Street and graffiti artiste, illustrator and sculptor and DJ Neil Armstrong, who was rapper Jay Z's tour DJ from 2008 to 2010, read a statement.

The fest will have an urban jungle warehouse party, with DJs like Zokhuma, FILM, Rafiki and more, giving high octane performances.

There will also be a pop-up store for Indian rapper Badshah's streetwear, an arena for skateboarding battles as well as rap cyphers and live graffiti.

Among custom-painted skate ramps, brand labs showcasing shoe labels, live art and installations, rapper hunt contests and breakdance battles, it will also host documentaries like "Dharavi Hustle" by Sachin Pillai, which will be about fashion, music and alternative lifestyles.

Highsnobiety, hip-hop icon Badshah, SoleDXB - founders of the largest street culture festival in the Middle-East, will hold street culture talks.

Music artistes like Divine, Prabhdeep and Rajakumari will be headlining for international DJ Natasha Diggs and Preditah playing hip-hop and techno.

Varsha Patra, CEO and Co-Founder, Homegrown, said: "We are excited to bring India's definitive (largest) street culture and a lifestyle festival of its kind to Delhi. With '#HGStreet', we hope to build a platform showcasing India's expression of street culture across music, art and fashion."

--IANS

ks/rb/bg