High-tops to whites, invest in different sneakers

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Make a statement with different styles and kinds of sneakers available in the market. From high-tops to embroidered to slip on sneakers, experts suggest different styles you can opt for:

Ankita Bajaj Shankar, Vans India and Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland Worldwide, have listed the styles:

* High-tops: These are the most popular sneakers right now but have been around since the beginning of time. Remember seeing Sylvester Stallone jumping ropes in Rocky in them? You can show off some skin with ankle-length jeans and high tops. You can style them with a fun pair of glitter or printed socks to add some fun.

* Whites: White sneakers are all the rage this season. You can see all the big sneaker brands joining the bandwagon with their collection. White is the new black. For an effortless yet attention grabbing look, wear your white sneakers with everything from fitted denims to culottes or if you are the indie types, wear it with your cotton sari.

* Print Mania: Time to step up your game with some printed sneakers. They break the monotony of the basic colours just like pocket squares. A plain tee with classic blue denims with a printed sneaker is all you need to get by from morning to evening. They are also a representation of self-expression and what you wear from the options available reflect who you are.

* Embroidered: If you are looking at highlighting your style then try out a pair of embroidered sneakers. Make sure you keep rest of your outfit muted if you choose to wear them. Your preferred denims, a skirt, or perhaps a set of soft shorts; all would work with your embroidered sneakers.

* Slip-ons: These are your go to shoes when you are in a hurry. Pair them with your fancy dresses to make them more wearable during the day.

* Platform: Platform shoes will give you a boost when you need it the most. They not only add a perfect dose of edge to any outfit but also lend you a couple of extra inches. Team them up with your jacket and skinny jeans to look ready for street walk around.

