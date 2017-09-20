Hindi cinema owes its glory to its classic legends, says Javed Akhtar

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Veteran writer Javed Akhtar, who will be back on the small screen with the fourth edition of "Classic Legends", says the contribution of icons like Balraj Sahni, Asha Parekh, Rajendra Kumar and Laxmikant-Pyarelal in Hindi cinema's glory must not be forgotten.

"Classic Legends Season 4", to be aired on Zee Classic starting Sunday, will entertain viewers with insights and anecdotes about the lives of veterans from the golden era of Hindi cinema. The show will also feature stories on names like Shashi Kapoor, Vyajanthimala, Sadhna, Kalyanji-Anandji, Asha Bhosle and Hemant Kumar, telling the audience about their expansive body of work and its impact on the industry.

Akhtar said in a statement: "'Classic Legends' has documented stories that film lovers will cherish forever and Season 4 goes one step further to acquaint today's generation with all-time favourite cinematic gems. It has been an absolute honour to be able to share the exemplary lives of Hindi cinema legends.

"Hindi cinema owes its glory to the unparalleled contribution of these artists and I am sure Season 4 will also amuse the audience with lesser known stories about them."

The show will feature biographies of 13 luminaries.

Ruchir Tiwari, business head, Zee Hindi Movies Cluster, said: "It is an absolute honour to have a legend himself steering the show. We are glad to have Javed Akhtar presenting the new season."

