New Hindi GEC aims to break clutter with purpose-driven entertainment

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Discovery JEET, a new Hindi general entertainment channel which will go live on February 12, aims to disrupt the genre by riding on purpose-driven entertainment content and with its wide disruption.

To be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, the channel is built on the ethos of 'Hai Mumkin' (it's possible). Apart from all DTH and cable platforms across India, its content will be available to audiences in several countries via OTT platform Netflix.

"Discovery JEET is the biggest ever attempt with 'purpose at scale' in the Indian entertainment space. We have done our research, evaluated India's zeitgeist and created an entertaining yet purposeful content philosophy which will touch the heart of Indians across the country.

"The exciting content proposition, the never-before reach at launch, and a disruptive marketing campaign makes us confident about the success of the channel," Karan Bajaj, Senior Vice-President and General Manager - South Asia, Discovery Communications India, said in a statement.

"With the channel's new home on Netflix, more audiences will be able to enjoy captivating stories with a distinct Indian flavor across more screens and devices than ever before," Bajaj added.

The channel will launch with 5 hours of programming band daily, out of which 3 hours will be ground-up original programming built.

According to Sameer Rao, Vice President - Head of Mass Entertainment - South Asia, Discovery Communications India, the channel's differentiation comes from the "line-up of dramatic, compelling stories of real, relatable characters presented in a cinematic, larger than life format".

Shows like "Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh", "21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897" and "Mere Papa Hero Hiralal" are some of the initial offerings that claim to capture the odds that the protagonists had to overcome in their lives to achieve success.

--IANS

rb/dg