Hip hop to become a mainstay in Indian music spectrum: DJ Neil Armstrong

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Dj Neil Armstrong says that hip hop as a genre is going to become a mainstay in the Indian music spectrum.

"Speaking from the hip hop angle, India seems poised for hip hop to become a mainstay in their music spectrum. There are already local boys and local Indian groups popping up, and I can just see it grow massively from there," Armstrong told IANS when asked about his take on India's growing DJ culture.

The musician is part of the first ever edition of Sneaker Pimps in the country that will happen here on Saturday, organised by Sneaker Pimps in association with PUMA.

The Sneaker Pimps Tour was founded in 2002 in Sydney, Australia by Peter Fahey. Sneaker Pimps is the world's most popular sneaker exhibition and street based art show.

Sneaker Pimps has toured the world over 14 times, produced more than 500 shows in over 63 cities with more than 500,000 people attending its events, which has made it one of the most famous cultural events for urban youth worldwide.

"I've had the honour and privilege to work with Sneaker Pimps for years now, being that bridge between sneaker culture and hip hop, and helping to bring it around the world.

"I can't remember the first time I went to one or was involved in one, but in most recent years I've been able to travel with Sneaker Pimps to Brazil, Mexico, Panama and now we can add India to the list.

"I particularly love heading all over the world to see how far sneaker culture has come," he added.

--IANS

