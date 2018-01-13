Honoured that cinema brings nations together: Big B

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has been invited to meet the ambassadors of several countries, here and the megastar feels honoured that cinema can bring nations together.

"French Ambassador invites me to 'Bonjour India' a Ballet performance. American Consulate General invites me for tea to meet ex Ambassador. Ambassadors/ Consulate General of Japan, Australia, Israel and Pakistan visit and pay social calls. Honoured that cinema brings nations together," Amitabh on Saturday tweeted.

On the acting front, Amitabh has three films in his kitty -- "Brahmastra", "102 Not Out" with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and "Thugs Of Hindostan", which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

"Brahmastra", an upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The trilogy's first part will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm