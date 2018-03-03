Hrithik plays mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in ad campaign

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan has essayed the role of real life mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in an ad campaign.

"Arjun is a true inspiration. It is my privilege to partner with Mountain Dew to bring his story to life on the screen. I salute his courage and wish him luck as he gets set to conquer Mount Kangchenjunga," Hrithik said in a statement. The ad is part of Mountain Dew's Risk Takers of India campaign.

Arjun Vajpai is the third-youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest having achieved this feat before reaching the age of 17.

