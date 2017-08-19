I'm a huge fan of the horror genre: Akshay Oberoi

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi says he is a huge fan of the horror genre, and is always looking out for a nice horror movie.

At the moment, the actor is excited about "Annabelle: Creation" -- a film about a demonic doll, and was pictured posing with a similar doll.

"I am huge fan of the horror genre. In fact, I had a great time shooting for my horror film 'Pizza'. I love to get scared and always look forward to a good horror film release. 'The Exorcist', 'The Conjuring', 'Paranormal Activity' are a few of my favourite horror franchises," Akshay said in a statement.

"Annabelle: Creation" is the fourth film in "The Conjuring" film series. It is a follow up of 2014 film "Annabelle", based on a haunted doll. Warner Bros Pictures released it in India on Friday in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

TV actor Nakuul Mehta also posed with the doll in between shots while shooting for his show.

Talking about his experience with horror films, Nakuul said: "I haven't seen a lot of horror films... I remember watching the famous Ramsay movies when Doordarshan was all we had, and the only other legit horror I saw after those days was 'The Conjuring' series and 'Delete'."

--IANS

