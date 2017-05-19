I'm a huge fan of Justin Bieber: Salim Merchant

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Singer-composer Salim Merchant says he is a huge fan of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and had a great time at his concert here earlier this month.

While people had mixed reactions to Bieber's maiden performance in India as part of his Purpose World Tour, Salim says he doesn't have any harsh comments to make on the singer.

"I am a huge fan of Justin Bieber. I had a great time at the concert and I am of the view that being unnecessarily harsh to someone is not always acceptable," Salim, who earlier made his debut as an RJ with newly launched show "#Salim" on 92.7 BIG FM, said in a statement.

Salim said that Bieber's songs are "very innovative and loved by everyone".

Popular Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Annu Malik, Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon also attended Bieber's concert, which took place at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

