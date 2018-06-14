I'm indebted to J.P. Dutta for life: Pooja Bhatt

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt says she is indebted to veteran director J.P. Dutta for not only making her a part of "Border" but also for encouraging her to never change.

"Border" on Wednesday completed 21 years of its release and Pooja took to Twitter to thank Dutta for casting her in the movie.

"A film that enriched all our lives and continues to do so! Thank you JP Dutta for not only making me part of history but also for casting me as I was and also encouraging me to never change a single thing about myself! I am indebted to you and 'Border' for life!" Pooja wrote.

"Border", is an Indian war film based on the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff.

Dutta currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Paltan", which will hit the screens on September 7.

It features Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Gurmeet Choudhary and Harshvardhan Rane.

--IANS

dc/ksk