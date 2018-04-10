I'm a proud Indian: Bhumi Pednekar on India's CWG wins

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is a proud Indian after seeing India's performance at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. She wishes luck to Team India.

"I am a proud Indian girl... The moment I wake up, I see someone winning gold, some winning silver medals. I just want to congratulate them and wish them best of luck," Bhumi, who joined Tide Plus with Extra Power and Goonj to celebrate the success of the National Holi Clothes collection drive initiative here, told the media on Tuesday.

India has won eleven gold medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Bhumi, who has featured in some strong roles in films like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Savdhan", is currently working on her project "Sonchiriya".

