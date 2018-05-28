I'm thankful to my difficult time: '9-1-1' star

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) British actor Oliver Stark respects his days of struggle, and says his tough time helped him grow as an actor and a man.

"I struggled with my early work, and that is not bad because you learn technical things along the way. I feel proud when I look back," Stark told IANS.

Stark got his first breakout role with martial arts drama "Into the Badlands" and has also featured in "Underworld: Blood Wars", "Hard Tide and "Montana". At the moment, he is busy with procedural drama "9-1-1", aired in India on Star World.

"I had good times and tough times. When I step back and look at it as an overall journey, those tough times are very important. They help you get where you are now. When you experience them, it is not so easy to see that way," he added.

Stark, who was born in London, is thankful to "the times which were difficult".

"Because they helped me grow into a man and the actor -- I count myself to be now."

So, did his career go as planned?

"I don't think we can plan much. Because you never know where will everything go and how will things turn out. I am just taking it as it comes, keep my head down and work hard, and hope for the best," he added.

