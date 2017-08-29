'Immense potential' in Kolkata brings brand H&M to city

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) The "immense potential" in Kolkata and the love of the residents for festivities propelled Swedish fashion retail giant H&M to open its first store in the city, says Janne Einola, the brand's Country Manager.

"We see immense potential in Kolkata and are delighted to open our first store just in time for the festivities. We look forward to exceed customer expectations with our varied range of inspiring fashion" said Janne Einola, Country Manager, H&M India.

The brand will launch its first store in the city at Woodburn Central. Spread across more than 18,000 sq.ft. and extending over two floors, the store will open on September 23 offering women's, men's, teenagers' and children's apparels and accessories, footwear and lingerie.

The brand currently has 17 stores operational in the country since its first store opening in October 2015. For Fall 2017, the brand will be opening eight new locations, including stores in Coimbatore, Indore and Amritsar.

--IANS

nv/dg