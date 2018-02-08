My imperfections motivated me most: Gigi Hadid

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Model Gigi Hadid says that her mistakes made her a better individual and her imperfections motivated her the most.

"Working out isn't only physical for me. It's mental. It helps me escape the noise in my head. It's the only time my mind goes quiet," Hadid, who is also the Reebok Brand Ambassador, said in a statement.

"When I was a competitive athlete, I used to be so focused on being perfect that my coaches would take me out of competing all together. I'd focus on my mistakes which would breed more mis-steps - a domino effect. Until I learned to change the channel, to refocus, reset. It was my mistakes, my imperfections that motivated me most," she added.

Hadid is once again making a bold, hip statement with her versatile look in the all-new Reebok Pump Supreme which is a part of the brand's Spring Summer collection 2018.

Commenting on the launch, Silvia Tallon, Senior Marketing Director, Reebok India said: "Sneakers are an all-time favourite, especially for today's millennials as they can be teamed with just about anything making the sporty chic look the new trend setter. We are confident that the new launch will soon become the defining icon of fashion in India, as it has globally. "

--IANS

nv/bg