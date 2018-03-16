Important to keep balance between domestic, international markets: Mandira Wirk

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Designer Mandira Wirk, who has designed for the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and many more, feels that it is important for a designer to keep the right balance between the domestic and international markets.

"Both the markets are important and I really mean that," the designer told IANS on the sidelines of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018.

"I think we need to step into the international market because that's when we look into exports and exports is a very big market for us. On the other hand, India is our culture and where we live so its all about balancing.

"If you can balance this than its amazing," she added.

Mandira Wirk -- a designer label that has evolved over the past 16 years as a brand.

The brand offers variety that expresses consistency in sensuous cuts, elegant detailing and impeccable quality.

Wirk is a fashion professional whose creativity has come from the most prominent fashion schools of New Delhi and London.

Evolving from high-end designer wear for both men and women to fashion accessories, products and home décor, the brand sells unique retail formats across markets in Europe, the US, the Middle East and Far East Asia.

Asked what are the significant changes that she has noticed in the fashion industry she said: "I was sitting backstage for my show and I saw some beautiful collection. I got to know that its all made by young designers so I feel they are doing fantastic job. It's amazing to see how things have changed and evolved."

The designer's mission is to constantly endeavour to be unique and creative in her offerings and her perspective.

And she plans to bring back the focus into Bollywood styling again.

"I was doing a lot of shoots for Saif Ali Khan. I am going to get back to this. You have to give 100 per cent to one place and once you succeed there than its easy to for you to try other things.

"Now, I feel that I made my mark in the industry so I am going back to my styling work which you will see very soon," she said.

