Improve yourself with these amazing self-help offerings

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Across the globe, there has always been a substantial interest in self-help books. We present four from the genre that have just hit the stands. A book that tells you about the significance of food in our lives; a simple "how to" guide to create a life that you desire; a timely tutorial on nurturing your adolescents in modern times; and, finally, expert opinion on becoming the greatest salesman in the world.

The IANS bookshelf has these exciting self-help books to offer for this weekend:

1. Book: Eat Up; Author: Ruby Tandoh; Publisher: Hachette India; Price: Rs 499; Pages: 248

Eating is one of life's greatest pleasures. Food nourishes our bodies, helps us celebrate our successes (from a wedding cake to a post-night out kebab), cheers us up when we're down, introduces us to new cultures and -- when we cook and eat together -- connects us with the people we love.

In "Eat Up", Tandoh celebrates the fun and pleasure of food, taking a look at everything from gluttons and gourmets in the movies, to the symbolism of food and sex. She will arm you against the fad diets, food crazes and bad science that can make eating guilt-laden and expensive, drawing eating inspiration from influences as diverse as Roald Dahl, Nora Ephron and Gemma from TOWIE. Filled with straight-talking, sympathetic advice on everything from mental health to recipe ideas and shopping tips, this is a book that clears away the fog, to help you fall back in love with food.

2. Book: The Key to Living the Law of Attraction; Author: Jack Canfield; Publisher: Hachette India; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 164

Long before co-creating the bestselling "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series, Jack Canfield was already teaching the ancient principles of the Law of Attraction. Canfield has been consciously living in harmony with this universal law for more than 30 years, and his personal success is a testament to its power. Now, in "The Key to Living the Law of Attraction", he shares his knowledge and experience with you and offers his proven tools and techniques for applying the Law of Attraction in your own life.

This book is a simple "how to" guide for using the Law of Attraction to create the life you desire. Within these pages, Canfield explains not only what you need to know but what you need to do in order to attract what you want in your life. Along the way, you will gain a greater understanding of yourself, a sense of who you really are and why you are here. You can change your life, increase your awareness, and empower yourself to create an amazing future, one that is filled with love, joy, and abundance. This book is your key.

3. Book: Parenteen; Author: Prakriti Prasad; Publisher: Rupa; Price: Rs 295; Pages: 185

Children are the biggest stress-busters, bringing happiness and meaning into our lives. We stretch our time, attention and wealth in an effort to bring them up as worthy individuals. But just when we begin to revel in the camaraderie we share with our growing child, teenhood strikes.

This book focuses on ways to get inside the minds of teenagers in order to help them navigate the rough waters of teenhood effectively. Instead of archaic perceptions of parenting, it draws from real-life anecdotes, interactions with parents, teachers, counsellors and spiritual leaders -- and addresses teenage issues like peer pressure, gadget addiction, underage drinking, exam stress, anger, complacency and privacy, to name a few.

4. Book: The Numero Uno Salesman; Author: Karan Sondhi; Publisher: HarperCollins; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 177

A successful salesman is alive to the needs of the customer, however difficult and demanding s/he may be. But do you know how to make him feel like a VIP from the moment he enters the showroom? How do you create in the customer the desire to purchase the product on sale? And how do you ensure repeat customers?

"The Numero Uno Salesman" explains the principles of sales with the help of anecdotes from the field. If you are in sales, or if you want to be a salesman, this book is for you. It tells you how to increase your productivity and grow to your full potential. The book invites you to learn the secrets of delighting the customer.

--IANS

ss/vm/ky