Imtiaz Ali's short film a 'big experiment'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says his latest short film "The Other Way" was a big experiment for him.

Presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, "The Other Way" has been written and directed by Imtiaz.

It is a short featuring a bride and how she dares to take one last step before getting married. What makes the film fascinating is the sequence of the short runs in reverse, showcasing the effect of events before their cause.

"'The Other Way' was a very challenging film for me. It was a big experiment. I enjoyed every aspect of making this," Imtiaz said in a statement.

Raja Banerji, Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said: "We are proud to associate with an incredible director like him who is known for the brilliant work that he showcases."

--IANS

nn/bg