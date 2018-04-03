It's India calling for Craig Conway in April

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) English actor and producer Craig Conway will be coming to India later this month to scout for Indian talent.

He will come to India along with filmmaker Jacqui Miller Charlton, read a statement.

Conway, Charlton and Clare Cahill are working on a feature film, which will be directed by actor-politician Raj Babbar's niece Kajri.

Kajri's short film "Parda" made it to the semi-final round of the Student Academy Awards and was screened at the BAFTA-Affiliated Aesthetica Film Festival last year. She is excited about directing her first British feature film titled "Burning Bride".

Set in the 1940s, the film revolves around a 15-year-old Indian girl who marries a British officer and travels to England.

The film will be written and directed by Kajri while Juuhi Babbar Sonii will co-produce the movie under Babbar Visuals banner. She will take care of the production responsibilities for the shooting schedule in India.

It will be majorly shot in Newcastle with some scenes in Mumbai, which are expected to commence shooting in mid 2019.

Kajri said: "I will be putting in close to 18 months of research since the film highlights the British standpoint after India got declared independent. Around 20 per cent of the film will be shot in India while the remaining will be shot in UK.

"The main lead will be a British actor while I'd like to have an Indian actress on board as a female lead."

