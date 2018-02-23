India holds special place in my heart: Israeli artiste

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Israeli electronic artiste Hod Moshonov, also known by his stage name BEMET, is on a tour in India titled 'The Sababa Tour'. He says India holds a special place in his heart.

Moshonov begins his tour from the national capital on Friday.

"India holds a very special place in my heart. I have visited the country on multiple occasions and this time I will be putting on a very dramatic live show with Middle-Eastern vibes. I have always been very fascinated by the Indian soundscape and I hope to meet some musicians for future collaborations during my visit this time," Moshonov said in a statement.

The eight-city tour will have BEMET perform in Jaisalmer on Sunday, Daman on March 3, Bengaluru on March 4, a second performance at New Delhi on March 6, Hyderabad on March 9, Indore on March 10 and Bengaluru on March 11.

BEMET, who is also known for reviving the instrument keytar, has performed at festivals across Europe, the US and Asia. He was in India last year for a gig.

Curated by NCM Agency, the tour is a dedication to Moshonov's Bollywood infused Middle-Eastern track "Sababa", which was produced and composed along with Indian DJ-producer Nucleya.

BEMET will also be dropping a new track titled "Chakadi" featuring Indian/Israeli pop singer Liora Itzhak.

