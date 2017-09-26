'India Modern' theme making waves in jewellery trend: Designers

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Brides are going back to roots when it comes to selecting the right jewellery and some of the trends that are making waves this season are thematic looks in traditional pieces and classic delicate designs paired with accessories like naths, mangtikas and hathphools, say designers.

Some of the participating designers at Bridal Asia 2017 feels that brides are going back to the roots but are experimental too when it comes to choosing the jewellery for them

Kunal Rawat of the brand Rawat Jewellers, told IANS: "The current day bride is keen on going back to the roots. She enjoys wearing more of the classic delicate designs paired with varied accessories like naths, mangtikas and hathphools."

"In coordination with the traditional designs, jewellery with an equal emphasis on the meenakari even on the front is back in fashion again. Also, a large presence of pastel hues is evident in kundan-meena jewellery today, be it in form, stones or meenakari."

Designer Sunita Shekhawat says that "India Modern" is the latest trend taking over the bridal couture world by storm.

"The jewellery pieces are becoming bolder and quirkier. Everyone wants to go for thematic looks and is unafraid of diversifying and experimenting with unconventional styles, colours, even in traditional jewellery. Within this, body jewellery especially versatile and asymmetric pieces are grabbing eyeballs," she told IANS.

Shekhawat also feels that reversible and detachable jewellery pieces like heavy necklaces, earrings and pendants are the latest trends this year.

"Distinct kind of intricate work and dual meenakari coloUrs with diamond polkis on both sides of jewellery makes the same piece wearable at different occasions and within the same cost. Reversible, detachable pieces with different shades, pastel and earthy colours go well with all type of outfits plus can be worn with multiple looks," she said.

Gautam Soni, the Managing Director at The House of MBJ, feels that this season is expected to see a lot of statement pieces.

"One can opt for multi coloured diamond polki earrings that are crafted with the finest details of uniqueness. Multi-layered neck pieces are also a great option if one wants to maintain a chic appeal with a touch of opulence, without having to depend on the other pieces. Also, apart from the obvious gold and silver, rose gold as a colour is trending," he told IANS.

The 2017 edition of Bridal Asia saw some of the young designers setting new trends.

Dhruv Gurwara, the Chief Operating Officer of Bridal Asia, says that "Our participating designers are exclusively with us and we endeavour to put the best mix of young upcoming talents with the established older names in the trousseau space"

"Every year we like to introduce few young names who benefit from a platform like ours and we in turn introduce new ideas & creativity to our audience," he told IANS.

Celebrating 19 years, the three- day long Delhi edition of the event concluded on Monday at Hotel Ashok.

