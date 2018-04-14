India Runway Week announces 10 new designers for its 10th edition

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Indian Federation for Fashion Developments (IFFD) India Runway Week announced 10 new gen designers who will showcase their work for the upcoming fashion gala.

The ten design labels that will feature in the 10th edition of India Runway Week include Arkya by Ankita Yadav, Istuti and Vivek, Sidh by Udayan Dalmia, Sunidhi Goradia, Shefali Dhaka Sirohi, Twinkle Pupreja, Tripti Chandak, Oindrilla Das and Ashima S Couture, Peeli Kothi by Ambica, a statement said.

Kiran Kheva, Fashion Director at IRW says that the new gen programme at the extravaganza has become the benchmark for the "fresh fashion".

"It has mined many fresh designers season after season, and we are excited to see what the young designers have in store for us this summer 2018. Fashion industry pays close attention to these new gen designers as they bring freshness and innovation in their showcase," said Kheva.

