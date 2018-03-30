India Runway Week to be held April 20-22

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The tenth edition of the fashion event India Runway Week will commence on April 20.

The three day event will take place at Saket in Delhi and will conclude on April 22.

The fest, organised by the Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD), will feature looks and trends for summer, read a statement.

Kiran Kheva, The Head of Fashion, India Runway Week, said that with the venue, "the event is expected to be much bigger and push every boundary of fashion and what fashion can achieve."

